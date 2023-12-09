The Butler Bulldogs (7-2) will be looking to extend a three-game home winning streak when hosting the California Golden Bears (3-5) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Hinkle Fieldhouse. It airs at 12:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Butler vs. Cal Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: FOX Sports Networks

How to Watch Other Big East Games

Butler Stats Insights

The Bulldogs make 48.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.1 percentage points higher than the Golden Bears have allowed to their opponents (43.0%).

In games Butler shoots better than 43.0% from the field, it is 7-1 overall.

The Bulldogs are the 134th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Bears sit at 100th.

The Bulldogs score 82.1 points per game, 9.2 more points than the 72.9 the Golden Bears allow.

Butler is 5-1 when scoring more than 72.9 points.

Butler Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Butler posted 69.4 points per game at home last year, compared to 61.1 points per game on the road, a difference of 8.3 points per contest.

Defensively the Bulldogs were better in home games last season, surrendering 65.6 points per game, compared to 69.3 on the road.

Butler drained 7.0 threes per game with a 36.7% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 1.2 more threes and 7.9% points better than it averaged in away games (5.8 threes per game, 28.8% three-point percentage).

Butler Upcoming Schedule