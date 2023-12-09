How to Watch Butler vs. Cal on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 6:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Butler Bulldogs (7-2) will be looking to extend a three-game home winning streak when hosting the California Golden Bears (3-5) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Hinkle Fieldhouse. It airs at 12:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
Butler vs. Cal Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
Butler Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs make 48.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.1 percentage points higher than the Golden Bears have allowed to their opponents (43.0%).
- In games Butler shoots better than 43.0% from the field, it is 7-1 overall.
- The Bulldogs are the 134th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Bears sit at 100th.
- The Bulldogs score 82.1 points per game, 9.2 more points than the 72.9 the Golden Bears allow.
- Butler is 5-1 when scoring more than 72.9 points.
Butler Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Butler posted 69.4 points per game at home last year, compared to 61.1 points per game on the road, a difference of 8.3 points per contest.
- Defensively the Bulldogs were better in home games last season, surrendering 65.6 points per game, compared to 69.3 on the road.
- Butler drained 7.0 threes per game with a 36.7% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 1.2 more threes and 7.9% points better than it averaged in away games (5.8 threes per game, 28.8% three-point percentage).
Butler Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/26/2023
|Boise State
|W 70-56
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|11/30/2023
|Texas Tech
|W 103-95
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|12/5/2023
|Buffalo
|W 72-59
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|12/9/2023
|Cal
|-
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|12/15/2023
|Saginaw Valley
|-
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|12/19/2023
|Georgetown
|-
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
