The Butler Bulldogs (7-2) will be looking to extend a three-game home winning streak when hosting the California Golden Bears (3-5) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Hinkle Fieldhouse. It airs at 12:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Butler vs. Cal Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Other Big East Games

Butler Stats Insights

  • The Bulldogs make 48.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.1 percentage points higher than the Golden Bears have allowed to their opponents (43.0%).
  • In games Butler shoots better than 43.0% from the field, it is 7-1 overall.
  • The Bulldogs are the 134th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Bears sit at 100th.
  • The Bulldogs score 82.1 points per game, 9.2 more points than the 72.9 the Golden Bears allow.
  • Butler is 5-1 when scoring more than 72.9 points.

Butler Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Butler posted 69.4 points per game at home last year, compared to 61.1 points per game on the road, a difference of 8.3 points per contest.
  • Defensively the Bulldogs were better in home games last season, surrendering 65.6 points per game, compared to 69.3 on the road.
  • Butler drained 7.0 threes per game with a 36.7% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 1.2 more threes and 7.9% points better than it averaged in away games (5.8 threes per game, 28.8% three-point percentage).

Butler Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/26/2023 Boise State W 70-56 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
11/30/2023 Texas Tech W 103-95 Hinkle Fieldhouse
12/5/2023 Buffalo W 72-59 Hinkle Fieldhouse
12/9/2023 Cal - Hinkle Fieldhouse
12/15/2023 Saginaw Valley - Hinkle Fieldhouse
12/19/2023 Georgetown - Hinkle Fieldhouse

