The Butler Bulldogs (7-2) hope to continue a four-game winning stretch when they host the California Golden Bears (3-5) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

Butler vs. Cal Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Top 25 Games

Butler Stats Insights

  • The Bulldogs make 48.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.1 percentage points higher than the Golden Bears have allowed to their opponents (43%).
  • In games Butler shoots better than 43% from the field, it is 7-1 overall.
  • The Golden Bears are the 100th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Bulldogs sit at 134th.
  • The Bulldogs record 9.2 more points per game (82.1) than the Golden Bears give up (72.9).
  • Butler has a 5-1 record when putting up more than 72.9 points.

Cal Stats Insights

  • The Golden Bears' 43.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.4 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have given up to their opponents (40.1%).
  • Cal has put together a 3-4 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.1% from the field.
  • The Golden Bears are the 100th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 284th.
  • The Golden Bears' 74.6 points per game are 6.7 more points than the 67.9 the Bulldogs allow.
  • Cal is 3-3 when giving up fewer than 82.1 points.

Butler Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • When playing at home last year, Butler posted 8.3 more points per game (69.4) than it did in road games (61.1).
  • At home, the Bulldogs surrendered 3.7 fewer points per game (65.6) than when playing on the road (69.3).
  • When it comes to three-pointers, Butler performed better at home last season, making 7 three-pointers per game with a 36.7% three-point percentage, compared to 5.8 threes per game and a 28.8% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Cal Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Cal scored 60.5 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 56.6.
  • The Golden Bears conceded 68.4 points per game at home last season, and 73.8 away.
  • Cal made more 3-pointers at home (5.5 per game) than away (4.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (32.4%) than away (27.8%).

Butler Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/26/2023 Boise State W 70-56 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
11/30/2023 Texas Tech W 103-95 Hinkle Fieldhouse
12/5/2023 Buffalo W 72-59 Hinkle Fieldhouse
12/9/2023 Cal - Hinkle Fieldhouse
12/15/2023 Saginaw Valley - Hinkle Fieldhouse
12/19/2023 Georgetown - Hinkle Fieldhouse

Cal Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/23/2023 Tulane L 84-81 JSerra Pavilion
11/25/2023 San Diego State L 76-67 JSerra Pavilion
12/2/2023 Santa Clara W 84-69 Haas Pavilion
12/9/2023 @ Butler - Hinkle Fieldhouse
12/16/2023 Ole Miss - Frost Bank Center
12/20/2023 UCSD - Haas Pavilion

