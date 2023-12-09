How to Watch Butler vs. Cal on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 6:22 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Butler Bulldogs (7-2) hope to continue a four-game winning stretch when they host the California Golden Bears (3-5) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.
Butler vs. Cal Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
How to Watch Top 25 Games
- TCU vs Clemson (TBA ET | January 1)
- Missouri vs Kansas (TBA ET | January 1)
- Wisconsin vs Arizona (TBA ET | January 1)
- Purdue vs Alabama (TBA ET | January 1)
Butler Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs make 48.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.1 percentage points higher than the Golden Bears have allowed to their opponents (43%).
- In games Butler shoots better than 43% from the field, it is 7-1 overall.
- The Golden Bears are the 100th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Bulldogs sit at 134th.
- The Bulldogs record 9.2 more points per game (82.1) than the Golden Bears give up (72.9).
- Butler has a 5-1 record when putting up more than 72.9 points.
Cal Stats Insights
- The Golden Bears' 43.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.4 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have given up to their opponents (40.1%).
- Cal has put together a 3-4 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.1% from the field.
- The Golden Bears are the 100th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 284th.
- The Golden Bears' 74.6 points per game are 6.7 more points than the 67.9 the Bulldogs allow.
- Cal is 3-3 when giving up fewer than 82.1 points.
Butler Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- When playing at home last year, Butler posted 8.3 more points per game (69.4) than it did in road games (61.1).
- At home, the Bulldogs surrendered 3.7 fewer points per game (65.6) than when playing on the road (69.3).
- When it comes to three-pointers, Butler performed better at home last season, making 7 three-pointers per game with a 36.7% three-point percentage, compared to 5.8 threes per game and a 28.8% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
Cal Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Cal scored 60.5 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 56.6.
- The Golden Bears conceded 68.4 points per game at home last season, and 73.8 away.
- Cal made more 3-pointers at home (5.5 per game) than away (4.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (32.4%) than away (27.8%).
Butler Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/26/2023
|Boise State
|W 70-56
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|11/30/2023
|Texas Tech
|W 103-95
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|12/5/2023
|Buffalo
|W 72-59
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|12/9/2023
|Cal
|-
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|12/15/2023
|Saginaw Valley
|-
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|12/19/2023
|Georgetown
|-
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
Cal Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/23/2023
|Tulane
|L 84-81
|JSerra Pavilion
|11/25/2023
|San Diego State
|L 76-67
|JSerra Pavilion
|12/2/2023
|Santa Clara
|W 84-69
|Haas Pavilion
|12/9/2023
|@ Butler
|-
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|12/16/2023
|Ole Miss
|-
|Frost Bank Center
|12/20/2023
|UCSD
|-
|Haas Pavilion
