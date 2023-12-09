The Butler Bulldogs (7-2) will attempt to extend a four-game winning run when hosting the California Golden Bears (3-5) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Hinkle Fieldhouse. This matchup is at 12:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Butler vs. Cal Game Info

Butler Stats Insights

The Bulldogs make 48.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.1 percentage points higher than the Golden Bears have allowed to their opponents (43%).

In games Butler shoots higher than 43% from the field, it is 7-1 overall.

The Golden Bears are the 100th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Bulldogs sit at 134th.

The Bulldogs average 9.2 more points per game (82.1) than the Golden Bears allow (72.9).

When Butler scores more than 72.9 points, it is 5-1.

Cal Stats Insights

The Golden Bears are shooting 43.5% from the field, 3.4% higher than the 40.1% the Bulldogs' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Cal has a 3-4 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 40.1% from the field.

The Bulldogs are the rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Bears rank 53rd.

The Golden Bears score an average of 74.6 points per game, 6.7 more points than the 67.9 the Bulldogs give up to opponents.

Cal is 3-3 when giving up fewer than 82.1 points.

Butler Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Butler performed better when playing at home last season, averaging 69.4 points per game, compared to 61.1 per game when playing on the road.

In 2022-23, the Bulldogs gave up 65.6 points per game at home. In road games, they allowed 69.3.

At home, Butler made 1.2 more treys per game (7) than away from home (5.8). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (36.7%) compared to when playing on the road (28.8%).

Cal Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Cal scored 60.5 points per game at home last season, and 56.6 away.

The Golden Bears conceded fewer points at home (68.4 per game) than away (73.8) last season.

Beyond the arc, Cal made fewer 3-pointers on the road (4.3 per game) than at home (5.5) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (27.8%) than at home (32.4%) as well.

Butler Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/26/2023 Boise State W 70-56 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex 11/30/2023 Texas Tech W 103-95 Hinkle Fieldhouse 12/5/2023 Buffalo W 72-59 Hinkle Fieldhouse 12/9/2023 Cal - Hinkle Fieldhouse 12/15/2023 Saginaw Valley - Hinkle Fieldhouse 12/19/2023 Georgetown - Hinkle Fieldhouse

Cal Upcoming Schedule