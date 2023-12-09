The Butler Bulldogs (7-2) welcome in the California Golden Bears (3-5) after winning three straight home games. It starts at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

Butler vs. Cal Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: FOX Sports Networks

Butler Stats Insights

The Bulldogs are shooting 48.1% from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points higher than the 43.0% the Golden Bears allow to opponents.

Butler has a 7-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.0% from the field.

The Bulldogs are the 134th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Bears sit at 100th.

The Bulldogs score 82.1 points per game, 9.2 more points than the 72.9 the Golden Bears give up.

Butler has a 5-1 record when scoring more than 72.9 points.

Cal Stats Insights

The Golden Bears have shot at a 43.5% rate from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points higher than the 40.1% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs have averaged.

Cal is 3-4 when it shoots better than 40.1% from the field.

The Golden Bears are the 100th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 284th.

The Golden Bears' 74.6 points per game are 6.7 more points than the 67.9 the Bulldogs allow.

Cal has a 3-3 record when allowing fewer than 82.1 points.

Butler Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Butler put up 69.4 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 8.3 more points than it averaged in road games (61.1).

The Bulldogs surrendered 65.6 points per game last year in home games, which was 3.7 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (69.3).

In terms of three-pointers, Butler fared better when playing at home last season, draining 7.0 threes per game with a 36.7% three-point percentage, compared to 5.8 threes per game and a 28.8% three-point percentage in road games.

Cal Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Cal put up more points at home (60.5 per game) than away (56.6) last season.

In 2022-23, the Golden Bears conceded 5.4 fewer points per game at home (68.4) than away (73.8).

Beyond the arc, Cal sunk fewer 3-pointers on the road (4.3 per game) than at home (5.5) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (27.8%) than at home (32.4%) as well.

Butler Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/26/2023 Boise State W 70-56 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex 11/30/2023 Texas Tech W 103-95 Hinkle Fieldhouse 12/5/2023 Buffalo W 72-59 Hinkle Fieldhouse 12/9/2023 Cal - Hinkle Fieldhouse 12/15/2023 Saginaw Valley - Hinkle Fieldhouse 12/19/2023 Georgetown - Hinkle Fieldhouse

Cal Upcoming Schedule