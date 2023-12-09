The Butler Bulldogs (7-2) welcome in the California Golden Bears (3-5) after winning three straight home games. It starts at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Butler vs. Cal Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Butler Stats Insights

  • The Bulldogs are shooting 48.1% from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points higher than the 43.0% the Golden Bears allow to opponents.
  • Butler has a 7-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.0% from the field.
  • The Bulldogs are the 134th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Bears sit at 100th.
  • The Bulldogs score 82.1 points per game, 9.2 more points than the 72.9 the Golden Bears give up.
  • Butler has a 5-1 record when scoring more than 72.9 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Cal Stats Insights

  • The Golden Bears have shot at a 43.5% rate from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points higher than the 40.1% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs have averaged.
  • Cal is 3-4 when it shoots better than 40.1% from the field.
  • The Golden Bears are the 100th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 284th.
  • The Golden Bears' 74.6 points per game are 6.7 more points than the 67.9 the Bulldogs allow.
  • Cal has a 3-3 record when allowing fewer than 82.1 points.

Butler Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Butler put up 69.4 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 8.3 more points than it averaged in road games (61.1).
  • The Bulldogs surrendered 65.6 points per game last year in home games, which was 3.7 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (69.3).
  • In terms of three-pointers, Butler fared better when playing at home last season, draining 7.0 threes per game with a 36.7% three-point percentage, compared to 5.8 threes per game and a 28.8% three-point percentage in road games.

Cal Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Cal put up more points at home (60.5 per game) than away (56.6) last season.
  • In 2022-23, the Golden Bears conceded 5.4 fewer points per game at home (68.4) than away (73.8).
  • Beyond the arc, Cal sunk fewer 3-pointers on the road (4.3 per game) than at home (5.5) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (27.8%) than at home (32.4%) as well.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Butler Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/26/2023 Boise State W 70-56 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
11/30/2023 Texas Tech W 103-95 Hinkle Fieldhouse
12/5/2023 Buffalo W 72-59 Hinkle Fieldhouse
12/9/2023 Cal - Hinkle Fieldhouse
12/15/2023 Saginaw Valley - Hinkle Fieldhouse
12/19/2023 Georgetown - Hinkle Fieldhouse

Cal Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/23/2023 Tulane L 84-81 JSerra Pavilion
11/25/2023 San Diego State L 76-67 JSerra Pavilion
12/2/2023 Santa Clara W 84-69 Haas Pavilion
12/9/2023 @ Butler - Hinkle Fieldhouse
12/16/2023 Ole Miss - Frost Bank Center
12/20/2023 UCSD - Haas Pavilion

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.