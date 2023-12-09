The Butler Bulldogs (7-2) hope to continue a three-game home winning run when hosting the California Golden Bears (3-5) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Butler vs. Cal Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Butler Stats Insights

The Bulldogs are shooting 48.1% from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points higher than the 43% the Golden Bears allow to opponents.

In games Butler shoots higher than 43% from the field, it is 7-1 overall.

The Bulldogs are the 134th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Golden Bears sit at 100th.

The 82.1 points per game the Bulldogs put up are 9.2 more points than the Golden Bears give up (72.9).

Butler is 5-1 when scoring more than 72.9 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Cal Stats Insights

The Golden Bears are shooting 43.5% from the field, 3.4% higher than the 40.1% the Bulldogs' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Cal has a 3-4 record in games the team collectively shoots above 40.1% from the field.

The Golden Bears are the 100th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs sit at 284th.

The Golden Bears' 74.6 points per game are 6.7 more points than the 67.9 the Bulldogs allow to opponents.

Cal is 3-3 when giving up fewer than 82.1 points.

Butler Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Butler scored 69.4 points per game when playing at home last year. In road games, it averaged 61.1 points per contest.

The Bulldogs gave up 65.6 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 69.3 away from home.

Butler sunk 7 threes per game with a 36.7% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 1.2 more threes and 7.9% points better than it averaged away from home (5.8 threes per game, 28.8% three-point percentage).

Cal Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Cal put up more points at home (60.5 per game) than away (56.6) last season.

In 2022-23, the Golden Bears gave up 5.4 fewer points per game at home (68.4) than away (73.8).

At home, Cal knocked down 5.5 3-pointers per game last season, 1.2 more than it averaged on the road (4.3). Cal's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (32.4%) than on the road (27.8%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Butler Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/26/2023 Boise State W 70-56 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex 11/30/2023 Texas Tech W 103-95 Hinkle Fieldhouse 12/5/2023 Buffalo W 72-59 Hinkle Fieldhouse 12/9/2023 Cal - Hinkle Fieldhouse 12/15/2023 Saginaw Valley - Hinkle Fieldhouse 12/19/2023 Georgetown - Hinkle Fieldhouse

Cal Upcoming Schedule