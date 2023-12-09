Saturday's contest features the Butler Bulldogs (7-2) and the California Golden Bears (3-5) facing off at Hinkle Fieldhouse in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 79-69 win for heavily favored Butler according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 12:00 PM ET on December 9.

Based on our computer prediction, Butler is a good bet to cover the point spread, which is listed at 9.5. The two sides are projected to eclipse the 146.5 total.

Butler vs. Cal Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Time: 12:00 PM ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Where: Indianapolis, Indiana

Venue: Hinkle Fieldhouse

Line: Butler -9.5

Point Total: 146.5

Moneyline (To Win): Butler -550, Cal +400

Butler vs. Cal Score Prediction

Prediction: Butler 79, Cal 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Butler vs. Cal

Pick ATS: Butler (-9.5)



Butler (-9.5) Pick OU: Over (146.5)



Butler has gone 7-2-0 against the spread, while Cal's ATS record this season is 5-3-0. The Bulldogs have gone over the point total in four games, while Golden Bears games have gone over six times. The teams combine to score 156.7 points per game, 10.2 more points than this matchup's total.

Butler Performance Insights

The Bulldogs average 82.1 points per game (52nd in college basketball) while allowing 67.9 per contest (110th in college basketball). They have a +128 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 14.2 points per game.

The 34.9 rebounds per game Butler averages rank 110th in the country, and are 2.1 more than the 32.8 its opponents pull down per outing.

Butler hits 8 three-pointers per game (135th in college basketball) at a 33.5% rate (174th in college basketball), compared to the 7.2 its opponents make while shooting 29% from deep.

The Bulldogs score 101.9 points per 100 possessions (54th in college basketball), while giving up 84.2 points per 100 possessions (61st in college basketball).

Butler wins the turnover battle by 1.6 per game, committing 10.4 (76th in college basketball) while its opponents average 12.

