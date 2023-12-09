Saturday's game between the Butler Bulldogs (7-2) and the California Golden Bears (3-5) at Hinkle Fieldhouse is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 79-69 and heavily favors Butler to come out on top. Game time is at 12:00 PM ET on December 9.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Butler vs. Cal Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Time: 12:00 PM ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Where: Indianapolis, Indiana

Venue: Hinkle Fieldhouse

Butler vs. Cal Score Prediction

Prediction: Butler 79, Cal 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Butler vs. Cal

Computer Predicted Spread: Butler (-10.1)

Butler (-10.1) Computer Predicted Total: 148.8

Butler is 7-2-0 against the spread this season compared to Cal's 5-3-0 ATS record. The Bulldogs have hit the over in four games, while Golden Bears games have gone over six times.

Butler Performance Insights

The Bulldogs outscore opponents by 14.2 points per game (scoring 82.1 points per game to rank 52nd in college basketball while giving up 67.9 per contest to rank 110th in college basketball) and have a +128 scoring differential overall.

Butler comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 2.1 boards. It is grabbing 34.9 rebounds per game (110th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 32.8 per contest.

Butler knocks down 8.0 three-pointers per game (135th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.2 on average.

The Bulldogs rank 54th in college basketball with 101.9 points scored per 100 possessions, and 61st in college basketball defensively with 84.2 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Butler has typically won the turnover battle this season, committing 10.4 per game (76th in college basketball play) while forcing 12.0 (199th in college basketball).

