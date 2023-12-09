Saturday's game at Hinkle Fieldhouse has the Butler Bulldogs (7-2) taking on the California Golden Bears (3-5) at 12:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 79-69 win, as our model heavily favors Butler.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Butler vs. Cal Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Hinkle Fieldhouse

Butler vs. Cal Score Prediction

Prediction: Butler 79, Cal 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Butler vs. Cal

Computer Predicted Spread: Butler (-10.1)

Butler (-10.1) Computer Predicted Total: 148.8

Butler has gone 7-2-0 against the spread, while Cal's ATS record this season is 5-3-0. The Bulldogs are 4-5-0 and the Golden Bears are 6-2-0 in terms of going over the point total.

Butler Performance Insights

The Bulldogs' +128 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 14.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 82.1 points per game (52nd in college basketball) while allowing 67.9 per contest (110th in college basketball).

Butler comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 2.1 boards. It is recording 34.9 rebounds per game (110th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 32.8 per contest.

Butler makes 8.0 three-pointers per game (135th in college basketball) at a 33.5% rate (174th in college basketball), compared to the 7.2 its opponents make while shooting 29.0% from deep.

The Bulldogs average 101.9 points per 100 possessions on offense (54th in college basketball), and allow 84.2 points per 100 possessions (61st in college basketball).

Butler has come out ahead in the turnover battle by 1.6 turnovers per game, committing 10.4 (76th in college basketball play) while forcing 12.0 (199th in college basketball).

