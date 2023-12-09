Saturday's game between the Butler Bulldogs (7-2) and California Golden Bears (3-5) at Hinkle Fieldhouse has a projected final score of 79-69 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Butler, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 12:00 PM ET on December 9.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Butler vs. Cal Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Butler vs. Cal Score Prediction

Prediction: Butler 79, Cal 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Butler vs. Cal

Computer Predicted Spread: Butler (-10.0)

Butler (-10.0) Computer Predicted Total: 148.8

Butler is 7-2-0 against the spread, while Cal's ATS record this season is 5-3-0. The Bulldogs have hit the over in four games, while Golden Bears games have gone over six times.

Butler Performance Insights

The Bulldogs' +128 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 14.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 82.1 points per game (52nd in college basketball) while giving up 67.9 per outing (110th in college basketball).

Butler is 110th in the country at 34.9 rebounds per game. That's 2.1 more than the 32.8 its opponents average.

Butler knocks down 8.0 three-pointers per game (135th in college basketball) at a 33.5% rate (174th in college basketball), compared to the 7.2 its opponents make while shooting 29.0% from deep.

The Bulldogs put up 101.9 points per 100 possessions (54th in college basketball), while giving up 84.2 points per 100 possessions (61st in college basketball).

Butler has won the turnover battle on average this season, committing 10.4 per game (76th in college basketball play) while forcing 12.0 (199th in college basketball).

