Saturday's contest between the Butler Bulldogs (7-2) and California Golden Bears (3-5) at Hinkle Fieldhouse has a projected final score of 79-69 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Butler, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 12:00 PM ET on December 9.

The game has no line set.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Butler vs. Cal Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Hinkle Fieldhouse

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Butler vs. Cal Score Prediction

Prediction: Butler 79, Cal 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Butler vs. Cal

Computer Predicted Spread: Butler (-10.0)

Butler (-10.0) Computer Predicted Total: 148.8

Butler has gone 7-2-0 against the spread, while Cal's ATS record this season is 5-3-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Bulldogs are 4-5-0 and the Golden Bears are 6-2-0.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Butler Performance Insights

The Bulldogs average 82.1 points per game (52nd in college basketball) while giving up 67.9 per outing (110th in college basketball). They have a +128 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 14.2 points per game.

Butler pulls down 34.9 rebounds per game (111th in college basketball) while conceding 32.8 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 2.1 boards per game.

Butler knocks down 8.0 three-pointers per game (135th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.2 on average.

The Bulldogs score 101.9 points per 100 possessions (55th in college basketball), while allowing 84.2 points per 100 possessions (61st in college basketball).

Butler has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 10.4 per game (76th in college basketball action) while forcing 12.0 (199th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.