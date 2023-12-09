Saturday's contest features the Butler Bulldogs (7-2) and the California Golden Bears (3-5) squaring off at Hinkle Fieldhouse in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 80-69 victory for heavily favored Butler according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 12:00 PM ET on December 9.

According to our computer prediction, Butler is projected to cover the point spread (8.5) versus Cal. The two teams are projected to exceed the 145.5 over/under.

Butler vs. Cal Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Hinkle Fieldhouse

Hinkle Fieldhouse Line: Butler -8.5

Butler -8.5 Point Total: 145.5

145.5 Moneyline (To Win): Butler -450, Cal +340

Butler vs. Cal Score Prediction

Prediction: Butler 80, Cal 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Butler vs. Cal

Pick ATS: Butler (-8.5)



Butler (-8.5) Pick OU: Over (145.5)



Butler has a 7-2-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Cal, who is 5-3-0 ATS. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Bulldogs are 4-5-0 and the Golden Bears are 6-2-0. The two teams score 156.7 points per game, 11.2 more points than this matchup's total.

Butler Performance Insights

The Bulldogs have a +128 scoring differential, topping opponents by 14.2 points per game. They're putting up 82.1 points per game to rank 52nd in college basketball and are giving up 67.9 per outing to rank 111th in college basketball.

Butler is 134th in the nation at 37.7 rebounds per game. That's 2.1 more than the 35.6 its opponents average.

Butler makes 8 three-pointers per game (135th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.2. It shoots 33.5% from deep while its opponents hit 29% from long range.

The Bulldogs' 101.9 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 54th in college basketball, and the 84.2 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 61st in college basketball.

Butler has come up on top in the turnover battle by 1.6 turnovers per game, committing 10.4 (76th in college basketball play) while forcing 12 (199th in college basketball).

