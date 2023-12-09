The St. Louis Blues (13-12-1) take on the Chicago Blackhawks (8-16-1) at United Center on Saturday, December 9 at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI, BSMW, and ESPN+. The Blues lost to the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-2 in their most recent game, while the Blackhawks are coming off a 1-0 victory over the Anaheim Ducks.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

The Blackhawks have gone 3-6-1 over their last 10 games, putting up 22 goals while allowing 35 in that period. On 29 power-play opportunities during that span, they have scored three goals (10.3%).

Ahead of watching this matchup, here's our pick for which squad will take home the victory in Saturday's hockey action.

Blackhawks vs. Blues Predictions for Saturday

Our computer model for this contest calls for a final result of Blues 4, Blackhawks 3.

Moneyline Pick: Blues (-135)

Blues (-135) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Blackhawks (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Blackhawks Splits and Trends

The Blackhawks have a 2-1-3 record in overtime games this season and an 8-16-1 overall record.

Chicago has earned eight points (4-3-0) in its seven games that finished with a one-goal margin.

This season the Blackhawks scored just one goal in six games and they've earned two points (1-5-0) in those contests.

Chicago failed to win all six games this season when it scored exactly two goals.

The Blackhawks have scored three or more goals in 11 games, earning 15 points from those contests.

This season, Chicago has recorded a lone power-play goal in nine games has a record of 5-4-0 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent, Chicago is 1-4-0 (two points) this season.

The Blackhawks have been outshot by opponents in 19 games, going 7-11-1 to record 15 points.

Team Stats Comparison

Blues Rank Blues AVG Blackhawks AVG Blackhawks Rank 25th 2.85 Goals Scored 2.4 30th 17th 3.23 Goals Allowed 3.52 29th 23rd 29.8 Shots 27.5 30th 27th 32.8 Shots Allowed 32.7 26th 31st 9.09% Power Play % 11.39% 29th 21st 77.46% Penalty Kill % 75.31% 25th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Blackhawks vs. Blues Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSMW, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI, BSMW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.