Robert Thomas and Connor Bedard are among the players with prop bets available when the St. Louis Blues and the Chicago Blackhawks play at United Center on Saturday (opening faceoff at 8:00 PM ET).

Blackhawks vs. Blues Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSMW, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI, BSMW, and ESPN+ Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

NHL Props Today: Chicago Blackhawks

Connor Bedard Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)

0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

Bedard has recorded 11 goals and 10 assists in 25 games for Chicago, good for 21 points.

Bedard Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Ducks Dec. 7 0 1 1 3 vs. Predators Dec. 5 0 0 0 3 at Wild Dec. 3 0 1 1 3 at Jets Dec. 2 1 0 1 3 at Red Wings Nov. 30 0 1 1 7

Jason Dickinson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)

0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +220, Under Odds: -303)

Jason Dickinson's eight goals and five assists add up to 13 points this season.

Dickinson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Ducks Dec. 7 0 0 0 1 vs. Predators Dec. 5 1 0 1 1 at Wild Dec. 3 0 0 0 0 at Jets Dec. 2 0 0 0 1 at Red Wings Nov. 30 0 0 0 3

NHL Props Today: St. Louis Blues

Robert Thomas Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)

0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -111)

One of St. Louis' top offensive players this season is Thomas, who has scored 27 points in 26 games (10 goals and 17 assists).

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blue Jackets Dec. 8 2 0 2 5 vs. Golden Knights Dec. 6 0 1 1 0 at Golden Knights Dec. 4 0 1 1 1 at Coyotes Dec. 2 0 0 0 1 vs. Sabres Nov. 30 0 1 1 0

Pavel Buchnevich Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

Buchnevich Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blue Jackets Dec. 8 0 1 1 4 vs. Golden Knights Dec. 6 0 0 0 3 at Golden Knights Dec. 4 1 0 1 3 at Coyotes Dec. 2 0 0 0 0 vs. Sabres Nov. 30 0 2 2 0

