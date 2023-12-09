The Chicago Blackhawks' upcoming game versus the St. Louis Blues is slated for Saturday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Anthony Beauvillier light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Anthony Beauvillier score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Beauvillier stats and insights

  • In one of 25 games so far this season, Beauvillier has scored, and he had more than one goal in that game.
  • In one game versus the Blues this season, he has taken four shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.
  • Beauvillier averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 4.8%.

Blues defensive stats

  • The Blues are 20th in goals allowed, conceding 84 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Beauvillier recent games

Blackhawks vs. Blues game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSMW, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

