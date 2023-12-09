Will Anthony Beauvillier Score a Goal Against the Blues on December 9?
The Chicago Blackhawks' upcoming game versus the St. Louis Blues is slated for Saturday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Anthony Beauvillier light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Anthony Beauvillier score a goal against the Blues?
Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)
Beauvillier stats and insights
- In one of 25 games so far this season, Beauvillier has scored, and he had more than one goal in that game.
- In one game versus the Blues this season, he has taken four shots, but has not scored a goal.
- On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.
- Beauvillier averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 4.8%.
Blues defensive stats
- The Blues are 20th in goals allowed, conceding 84 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.
Beauvillier recent games
Blackhawks vs. Blues game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSMW, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
