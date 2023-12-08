Indiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Shannon County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Shannon County, Indiana today by tuning in and catching every possession. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Shannon County, Indiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Indianapolis Metropolitan High School at Eminence JrSr High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Eminence, IN
- Conference: Greater Indianapolis
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.