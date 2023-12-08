Indiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jefferson County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have high school basketball competition in Jefferson County, Indiana today, and info on how to stream these games is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Jefferson County, Indiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
South Dearborn High School at Madison Consolidated High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Madison, IN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.