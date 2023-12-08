Indiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Harrison County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Harrison County, Indiana, then there is some important info for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Harrison County, Indiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
North Harrison High School at Silver Creek High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Sellersburg, IN
- Conference: Mid-Southern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
