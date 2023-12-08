Indiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Delaware County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Delaware County, Indiana today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Delaware County, Indiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Blue River Valley High School at Cowan High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Muncie, IN
- Conference: Mid-Eastern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Blue River Valley High School at Cowan High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Muncie, IN
- Conference: Mid-Eastern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
