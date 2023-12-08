Indiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Clark County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're looking for how to stream high school basketball in Clark County, Indiana today, we've got what you need below.
Clark County, Indiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Henryville High School at Austin High School
- Game Time: 5:59 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Austin, IN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Harrison High School at Silver Creek High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Sellersburg, IN
- Conference: Mid-Southern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
