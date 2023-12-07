Steelers vs. Patriots: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 12:15 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New England Patriots (2-10) enter a matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-5) on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium on a five-game losing streak.
The betting insights and trends for the Steelers and Patriots can be seen below before you wager on Thursday's matchup.
Steelers vs. Patriots Odds & Info
- Date: Thursday, December 7, 2023
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Channel: Amazon Prime Video
- City: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Acrisure Stadium
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Steelers
|6
|30
|-275
|+220
Steelers vs. Patriots Betting Records & Stats
Pittsburgh Steelers
- Pittsburgh has an average point total of 39.7 in their outings this year, 9.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Steelers have gone 7-5-0 against the spread this season.
- The Steelers have gone 3-2 as moneyline favorites (winning 60% of those games).
- Pittsburgh has played as a moneyline favorite of -275 or shorter in only one game this season, which it lost.
New England Patriots
- Patriots games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 30 points in eight of 12 outings.
- New England has a 41.3-point average over/under in their matchups this season, 11.3 more points than this game's total.
- The Patriots have covered the spread just two times in 12 games with a set spread.
- The Patriots have won one of the eight games they've played as underdogs this season.
- New England has entered three games this season as the underdog by +220 or more and is 1-2 in those contests.
Steelers vs. Patriots Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|Steelers
|16
|28
|19.1
|6
|39.7
|9
|12
|Patriots
|12.3
|32
|21.2
|15
|41.3
|8
|12
Steelers vs. Patriots Betting Insights & Trends
Steelers
- Over its past three games, Pittsburgh has one win against the spread, and is 1-2 overall.
- In its past three games, Pittsburgh has not gone over the total.
- The Steelers have been outscored by 37 points this season (3.1 points per game), and opponents of the Patriots have outscored them by 106 points (8.9 per game).
Patriots
- New England has no wins against the spread and is 1-2 overall in its past three contests.
- None of the Patriots' past three games have hit the over.
- The Steelers have a -37-point scoring differential on the season (-3.1 per game). The Patriots also have been outscored by opponents this year (106 total points, 8.9 per game).
Steelers Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|39.7
|39.4
|40.0
|Implied Team Total AVG
|21.5
|21.6
|21.4
|ATS Record
|7-5-0
|4-3-0
|3-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|2-10-0
|2-5-0
|0-5-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|3-2
|2-1
|1-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|4-3
|2-2
|2-1
Patriots Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|41.3
|41.9
|40.5
|Implied Team Total AVG
|22.8
|22.7
|22.8
|ATS Record
|2-10-0
|1-6-0
|1-4-0
|Over/Under Record
|3-9-0
|2-5-0
|1-4-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-3
|0-2
|1-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-7
|1-4
|0-3
