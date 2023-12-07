Will Joey Anderson Score a Goal Against the Ducks on December 7?
The Chicago Blackhawks' upcoming game versus the Anaheim Ducks is slated for Thursday at 8:30 PM ET. Will Joey Anderson score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Joey Anderson score a goal against the Ducks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +430 (Bet $10 to win $43.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Anderson stats and insights
- Anderson is yet to score through seven games this season.
- He has not played against the Ducks yet this season.
- Anderson has no points on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Ducks defensive stats
- On defense, the Ducks are conceding 87 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 24th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Ducks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 19.7 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Blackhawks vs. Ducks game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.