The Chicago Blackhawks' upcoming game versus the Anaheim Ducks is slated for Thursday at 8:30 PM ET. Will Joey Anderson score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Joey Anderson score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +430 (Bet $10 to win $43.00 if he scores a goal)

Anderson stats and insights

Anderson is yet to score through seven games this season.

He has not played against the Ducks yet this season.

Anderson has no points on the power play.

Ducks defensive stats

On defense, the Ducks are conceding 87 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 24th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Ducks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 19.7 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Blackhawks vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

