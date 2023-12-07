Thursday's game between the Eastern Illinois Panthers (4-5) and the IUPUI Jaguars (3-6) at Lantz Arena should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 74-63 and heavily favors Eastern Illinois to come out on top. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on December 7.

There is no line set for the game.

IUPUI vs. Eastern Illinois Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Charleston, Illinois

Venue: Lantz Arena

IUPUI vs. Eastern Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: Eastern Illinois 74, IUPUI 63

Spread & Total Prediction for IUPUI vs. Eastern Illinois

Computer Predicted Spread: Eastern Illinois (-11.4)

Eastern Illinois (-11.4) Computer Predicted Total: 137.2

Eastern Illinois' record against the spread this season is 3-3-0, and IUPUI's is 1-5-0. Both the Panthers and the Jaguars are 2-4-0 in terms of hitting the over in their games this season.

IUPUI Performance Insights

The Jaguars put up 66.0 points per game (326th in college basketball) while giving up 77.0 per contest (301st in college basketball). They have a -99 scoring differential and have been outscored by 11.0 points per game.

The 28.4 rebounds per game IUPUI accumulates rank 335th in the nation, 2.3 fewer than the 30.7 its opponents grab.

IUPUI hits 3.7 three-pointers per game (359th in college basketball) while shooting 24.4% from deep (358th in college basketball). It is making 3.2 fewer threes than its opponents, who drain 6.9 per game at 36.9%.

IUPUI has committed 13.4 turnovers per game (285th in college basketball) while forcing 12.8 (135th in college basketball).

