The IUPUI Jaguars (3-6) will attempt to stop a four-game road losing skid at the Eastern Illinois Panthers (4-5) on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

IUPUI vs. Eastern Illinois Game Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Lantz Arena in Charleston, Illinois

Lantz Arena in Charleston, Illinois How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

IUPUI vs. Eastern Illinois Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Eastern Illinois Moneyline IUPUI Moneyline BetMGM Eastern Illinois (-4.5) 130.5 -210 +170 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Eastern Illinois (-3.5) 130.5 -182 +150 Bet on this game at FanDuel

IUPUI vs. Eastern Illinois Betting Trends

IUPUI has covered just once in six chances against the spread this season.

The Jaguars have not covered the spread this season (0-4 ATS) when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs.

Eastern Illinois has put together a 3-3-0 record against the spread this season.

Panthers games have gone over the point total twice this season.

