The IUPUI Jaguars (3-6) will try to stop a four-game road slide when taking on the Eastern Illinois Panthers (4-5) on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at Lantz Arena, airing at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

IUPUI vs. Eastern Illinois Game Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Lantz Arena in Charleston, Illinois

Lantz Arena in Charleston, Illinois TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

IUPUI Stats Insights

The Jaguars are shooting 42.9% from the field, 1.5% higher than the 41.4% the Panthers' opponents have shot this season.

IUPUI is 2-3 when it shoots better than 41.4% from the field.

The Jaguars are the 338th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Panthers sit at 53rd.

The Jaguars score an average of 66.0 points per game, just 3.2 more points than the 62.8 the Panthers give up to opponents.

IUPUI is 3-2 when it scores more than 62.8 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

IUPUI Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

IUPUI scored 66.4 points per game at home last season, and 64.9 on the road.

The Jaguars gave up 71.5 points per game at home last season, and 81.9 away.

IUPUI made fewer 3-pointers at home (4.0 per game) than away (4.9) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (26.8%) than on the road (31.8%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

IUPUI Upcoming Schedule