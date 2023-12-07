The IUPUI Jaguars (3-6) will try to stop a four-game road slide when taking on the Eastern Illinois Panthers (4-5) on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at Lantz Arena, airing at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

IUPUI vs. Eastern Illinois Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Lantz Arena in Charleston, Illinois
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

IUPUI Stats Insights

  • The Jaguars are shooting 42.9% from the field, 1.5% higher than the 41.4% the Panthers' opponents have shot this season.
  • IUPUI is 2-3 when it shoots better than 41.4% from the field.
  • The Jaguars are the 338th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Panthers sit at 53rd.
  • The Jaguars score an average of 66.0 points per game, just 3.2 more points than the 62.8 the Panthers give up to opponents.
  • IUPUI is 3-2 when it scores more than 62.8 points.

IUPUI Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • IUPUI scored 66.4 points per game at home last season, and 64.9 on the road.
  • The Jaguars gave up 71.5 points per game at home last season, and 81.9 away.
  • IUPUI made fewer 3-pointers at home (4.0 per game) than away (4.9) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (26.8%) than on the road (31.8%).

IUPUI Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 Cleary W 78-70 Indiana Farmers Coliseum
11/29/2023 @ Wright State L 103-74 Wright State University Nutter Center
12/2/2023 Northern Kentucky L 71-55 Indiana Farmers Coliseum
12/7/2023 @ Eastern Illinois - Lantz Arena
12/12/2023 @ Minnesota - Williams Arena
12/16/2023 Lindenwood - Indiana Farmers Coliseum

