How to Watch IUPUI vs. Eastern Illinois on TV or Live Stream - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 2:16 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The IUPUI Jaguars (3-6) will try to stop a four-game road slide when taking on the Eastern Illinois Panthers (4-5) on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at Lantz Arena, airing at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
IUPUI vs. Eastern Illinois Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Lantz Arena in Charleston, Illinois
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
IUPUI Stats Insights
- The Jaguars are shooting 42.9% from the field, 1.5% higher than the 41.4% the Panthers' opponents have shot this season.
- IUPUI is 2-3 when it shoots better than 41.4% from the field.
- The Jaguars are the 338th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Panthers sit at 53rd.
- The Jaguars score an average of 66.0 points per game, just 3.2 more points than the 62.8 the Panthers give up to opponents.
- IUPUI is 3-2 when it scores more than 62.8 points.
IUPUI Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- IUPUI scored 66.4 points per game at home last season, and 64.9 on the road.
- The Jaguars gave up 71.5 points per game at home last season, and 81.9 away.
- IUPUI made fewer 3-pointers at home (4.0 per game) than away (4.9) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (26.8%) than on the road (31.8%).
IUPUI Upcoming Schedule
|11/25/2023
|Cleary
|W 78-70
|Indiana Farmers Coliseum
|11/29/2023
|@ Wright State
|L 103-74
|Wright State University Nutter Center
|12/2/2023
|Northern Kentucky
|L 71-55
|Indiana Farmers Coliseum
|12/7/2023
|@ Eastern Illinois
|Lantz Arena
|12/12/2023
|@ Minnesota
|Williams Arena
|12/16/2023
|Lindenwood
|Indiana Farmers Coliseum
