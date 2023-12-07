Blackhawks vs. Ducks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - December 7
The Chicago Blackhawks (7-16-1) will attempt to break a four-game losing streak when they take on the Anaheim Ducks (10-15) at home on Thursday, December 7 at 8:30 PM ET on NBCS-CHI, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+.
The Blackhawks have put up a 2-7-1 record during their last 10 games. They have scored 23 total goals (two power-play goals on 27 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 7.4%) while allowing 38 goals to their opponents.
Prepare for this matchup with a glimpse at who we project to come out on top in Thursday's game.
Blackhawks vs. Ducks Predictions for Thursday
Our computer projection model for this contest expects a final result of Blackhawks 4, Ducks 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Blackhawks (+100)
- Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Blackhawks (+1.5)
Blackhawks vs Ducks Additional Info
Blackhawks Splits and Trends
- The Blackhawks have a 2-1-3 record in overtime contests this season and a 7-16-1 overall record.
- Chicago has earned six points (3-3-0) in its six games decided by one goal.
- This season the Blackhawks scored just one goal in five games and they lost every time.
- Chicago failed to win all six games this season when it scored exactly two goals.
- The Blackhawks have scored more than two goals 11 times, earning 15 points from those matchups (7-3-1).
- Chicago has scored a single power-play goal in eight games this season and has recorded eight points from those matchups.
- When outshooting its opponent, Chicago is 1-4-0 (two points) this season.
- The Blackhawks' opponents have had more shots in 18 games. The Blackhawks finished 6-11-1 in those contests (13 points).
Team Stats Comparison
|Ducks Rank
|Ducks AVG
|Blackhawks AVG
|Blackhawks Rank
|28th
|2.72
|Goals Scored
|2.46
|30th
|25th
|3.48
|Goals Allowed
|3.67
|30th
|23rd
|29.6
|Shots
|27.6
|30th
|24th
|31.8
|Shots Allowed
|32.5
|26th
|12th
|22.22%
|Power Play %
|10.67%
|29th
|15th
|80%
|Penalty Kill %
|74.36%
|26th
Blackhawks vs. Ducks Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
