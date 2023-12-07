On Thursday at 8:30 PM ET, the Chicago Blackhawks match up against the Anaheim Ducks. Is Connor Murphy going to score a goal in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Connor Murphy score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Murphy stats and insights

  • Murphy is yet to score through 24 games this season.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Ducks.
  • Murphy has zero points on the power play.

Ducks defensive stats

  • The Ducks have given up 87 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 24th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 19.7 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Murphy recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/5/2023 Predators 0 0 0 19:23 Home L 4-3 SO
12/3/2023 Wild 0 0 0 19:29 Away L 4-1
12/2/2023 Jets 0 0 0 18:49 Away L 3-1
11/30/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 18:06 Away L 5-1
11/28/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 20:39 Home W 4-3
11/26/2023 Blues 0 0 0 17:35 Home L 4-2
11/24/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 19:01 Home W 4-3 OT
11/22/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 14:50 Away L 7-3
11/19/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 21:00 Home L 3-2
11/18/2023 Predators 0 0 0 19:50 Away L 4-2

Blackhawks vs. Ducks game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

