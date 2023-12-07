Bruce Brown will hope to make a difference for the Indiana Pacers on Thursday at 5:00 PM ET, against the Milwaukee Bucks.

In a 122-112 win over the Celtics (his last game) Brown posted 13 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three steals.

In this article we will look at Brown's prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.

Bruce Brown Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 12.7 14.0 Rebounds 4.5 4.4 4.3 Assists 3.5 2.8 3.0 PRA -- 19.9 21.3 PR -- 17.1 18.3 3PM 1.5 1.4 1.0



Bruce Brown Insights vs. the Bucks

This season, he's put up 10.3% of the Pacers' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 9.7 per contest.

He's connected on 1.4 threes per game, or 9.0% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Brown's opponents, the Bucks, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking third with 104.1 possessions per game, while his Pacers rank 12th in possessions per game with 107.3.

On defense, the Bucks have conceded 118.3 points per contest, which is 24th-best in the NBA.

On the boards, the Bucks are 13th in the NBA, allowing 44 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Bucks are ranked 18th in the NBA, allowing 26.4 per game.

The Bucks are the 16th-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, giving up 12.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Bruce Brown vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/9/2023 38 11 9 7 1 1 2

