Blackhawks vs. Ducks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - December 7
The Chicago Blackhawks (7-16-1, riding a four-game losing streak) host the Anaheim Ducks (10-15) at United Center. The contest on Thursday, December 7 begins at 8:30 PM ET on NBCS-CHI, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+.
The Blackhawks have a 2-7-1 record over their past 10 contests. They have scored 23 goals while allowing 38 in that time. On the power play, 27 opportunities have resulted in two goals (7.4% conversion rate).
As hockey play continues, prepare for the contest by checking out which squad we predict will pick up the victory in Thursday's game.
Blackhawks vs. Ducks Predictions for Thursday
Our computer projections model for this contest calls for a final score of Blackhawks 4, Ducks 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Blackhawks (-110)
- Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Blackhawks (+1.5)
Blackhawks vs Ducks Additional Info
|Blackhawks vs Ducks Odds/Over/Under
|Blackhawks vs Ducks Betting Trends & Stats
|Blackhawks vs Ducks Player Props
|How to Watch Blackhawks vs Ducks
Blackhawks Splits and Trends
- The Blackhawks (7-16-1 overall) have a 2-1-3 record in contests that have required overtime.
- Chicago is 3-3-0 (six points) in its six games decided by one goal.
- In the five games this season the Blackhawks recorded just one goal, they lost every time.
- Chicago has lost all six games this season when it scored a pair of goals.
- The Blackhawks have scored more than two goals 11 times, and are 7-3-1 in those games (to record 15 points).
- In the eight games when Chicago has scored a single power-play goal, it has a 4-4-0 record (eight points).
- When it has outshot its opponent, Chicago is 1-4-0 (two points).
- The Blackhawks have been outshot by opponents 18 times, and went 6-11-1 (13 points).
Team Stats Comparison
|Blackhawks Rank
|Blackhawks AVG
|Ducks AVG
|Ducks Rank
|30th
|2.46
|Goals Scored
|2.72
|28th
|30th
|3.67
|Goals Allowed
|3.48
|25th
|30th
|27.6
|Shots
|29.6
|23rd
|26th
|32.5
|Shots Allowed
|31.8
|24th
|29th
|10.67%
|Power Play %
|22.22%
|12th
|26th
|74.36%
|Penalty Kill %
|80%
|15th
Blackhawks vs. Ducks Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
