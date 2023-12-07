Thursday's NHL schedule includes a contest between the favored Anaheim Ducks (10-15, -120 on the moneyline to win on the road) and the Chicago Blackhawks (7-16-1, +100 moneyline odds) at 8:30 PM ET on NBCS-CHI, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+.

Blackhawks vs. Ducks Game Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+ Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Blackhawks vs. Ducks Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Blackhawks vs. Ducks Betting Trends

Chicago's games this season have had more than 6 goals 16 of 24 times.

The Ducks have been a moneyline favorite two times this season (they went 1-1 in those games).

The Blackhawks have claimed an upset victory in seven, or 29.2%, of the 24 games they have played as an underdog this season.

Anaheim has been a moneyline favorite of -120 or shorter twice this season, and split them 1-1.

Chicago is 7-17 when bookmakers have made them underdogs of +100 or longer on the moneyline.

Blackhawks Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 1-9-0 4-6 6-4-0 6.5 2.10 4.30 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 1-9-0 2.10 4.30 7 24.1% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 2-7-1 4-6 4-5-1 6.4 2.30 3.80 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 2-7-1 2.30 3.80 2 7.4% Record as ML Favorite 0-1 Record as ML Underdog 1-7 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 4 Record as ML Favorite 0-0 Record as ML Underdog 2-8 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 5

