Having lost four in a row, the Chicago Blackhawks welcome in the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday, beginning at 8:30 PM ET.

Blackhawks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Blackhawks vs Ducks Additional Info

Blackhawks Stats & Trends

  • The Blackhawks rank 27th in goals against, conceding 88 total goals (3.7 per game) in league action.
  • The Blackhawks' 59 total goals (2.5 per game) rank 30th in the NHL.
  • In their last 10 matchups, the Blackhawks have gone 2-7-1 to earn 55.0% of the possible points.
  • Defensively, the Blackhawks have allowed 38 goals (3.8 per game) in those 10 outings.
  • They have averaged 2.3 goals per game (23 total) over that time.

Blackhawks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Connor Bedard 24 11 9 20 18 21 41.1%
Jason Dickinson 24 8 5 13 10 16 46.2%
Philipp Kurashev 18 4 9 13 6 9 50%
Nick Foligno 24 4 8 12 9 20 48.1%
Ryan Donato 24 4 6 10 11 19 41.1%

Ducks Stats & Trends

  • The Ducks' total of 87 goals allowed (3.5 per game) is 24th in the league.
  • The Ducks have 68 goals this season (2.7 per game), 28th in the league.
  • In their last 10 games, the Ducks have gone 1-9-0 to earn 55.0% of the possible points.
  • Over on the defensive side, the Ducks have given up 43 goals (4.3 per game) over those 10 matchups.
  • They are scoring at a 2.1 goals-per-game average (21 total) during that time.

Ducks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Frank Vatrano 25 14 9 23 7 17 40%
Mason McTavish 24 10 11 21 7 7 57%
Ryan Strome 24 3 14 17 13 13 36.9%
Troy Terry 25 5 9 14 19 17 50%
Pavel Mintyukov 25 1 12 13 10 6 -

