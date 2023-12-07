Having lost four in a row, the Chicago Blackhawks welcome in the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday, beginning at 8:30 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Check out the Blackhawks-Ducks game on NBCS-CHI, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+.

Blackhawks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Blackhawks vs Ducks Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Blackhawks Stats & Trends

The Blackhawks rank 27th in goals against, conceding 88 total goals (3.7 per game) in league action.

The Blackhawks' 59 total goals (2.5 per game) rank 30th in the NHL.

In their last 10 matchups, the Blackhawks have gone 2-7-1 to earn 55.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Blackhawks have allowed 38 goals (3.8 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.3 goals per game (23 total) over that time.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blackhawks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Connor Bedard 24 11 9 20 18 21 41.1% Jason Dickinson 24 8 5 13 10 16 46.2% Philipp Kurashev 18 4 9 13 6 9 50% Nick Foligno 24 4 8 12 9 20 48.1% Ryan Donato 24 4 6 10 11 19 41.1%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Ducks Stats & Trends

The Ducks' total of 87 goals allowed (3.5 per game) is 24th in the league.

The Ducks have 68 goals this season (2.7 per game), 28th in the league.

In their last 10 games, the Ducks have gone 1-9-0 to earn 55.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Ducks have given up 43 goals (4.3 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 2.1 goals-per-game average (21 total) during that time.

Ducks Key Players