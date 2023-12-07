Blackhawks vs. Ducks Injury Report Today - December 7
Currently, the Chicago Blackhawks (7-16-1) have five players on the injury report for their matchup with the Anaheim Ducks (10-15) at United Center on Thursday, December 7 at 8:30 PM ET.
Chicago Blackhawks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Andreas Athanasiou
|C
|Out
|Groin
|Taylor Hall
|LW
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Luke Philp
|C
|Out
|Achilles
|Samuel Savoie
|C
|Out
|Leg
|Colin Blackwell
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
Anaheim Ducks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Jamie Drysdale
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Isac Lundestrom
|C
|Out
|Achilles
|Mason McTavish
|C
|Out
|Upper Body
|Trevor Zegras
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
Blackhawks vs. Ducks Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Arena: United Center
Blackhawks Season Insights
- With 59 goals (2.5 per game), the Blackhawks have the NHL's 30th-ranked offense.
- Chicago has allowed 88 total goals this season (3.7 per game), ranking 27th in the NHL.
- Their -29 goal differential is 31st in the league.
Ducks Season Insights
- Anaheim's 68 total goals (2.7 per game) make it the 28th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- It has the league's 29th-ranked goal differential at -19.
Blackhawks vs. Ducks Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Ducks (-125)
|Blackhawks (+105)
|6
