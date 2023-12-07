Anthony Beauvillier and the Chicago Blackhawks will face the Anaheim Ducks at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday, at United Center. Looking to bet on Beauvillier's props versus the Ducks? Scroll down for stats and information.

Anthony Beauvillier vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Beauvillier Season Stats Insights

Beauvillier has averaged 12:24 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +8).

Through 24 games played this season, Beauvillier has scored at least one goal on one occasion and had multiple goals in that game.

Beauvillier has recorded a point in a game six times this season over 24 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Beauvillier has an assist in five of 24 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability is 46.5% that Beauvillier hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 31.2% of Beauvillier going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Beauvillier Stats vs. the Ducks

On defense, the Ducks are allowing 87 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 24th in the NHL.

The team's -19 goal differential ranks 29th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 24 Games 5 8 Points 3 2 Goals 1 6 Assists 2

