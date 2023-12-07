Aaron Nesmith and the Indiana Pacers take on the Milwaukee Bucks at 5:00 PM ET on Thursday.

Nesmith tallied 14 points in his previous game, which ended in a 122-112 win against the Celtics.

Below, we look at Nesmith's stats and trends to help you find the best prop bets.

Aaron Nesmith Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 11.3 11.3 Rebounds 4.5 3.2 2.6 Assists -- 1.0 0.9 PRA -- 15.5 14.8 PR -- 14.5 13.9



Aaron Nesmith Insights vs. the Bucks

This season, Nesmith has made 4.1 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 7.7% of his team's total makes.

Nesmith's opponents, the Bucks, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking fourth with 104.1 possessions per game, while his Pacers rank 22nd in possessions per game with 107.3.

Defensively, the Bucks are ranked 24th in the league, conceding 118.3 points per game.

The Bucks give up 44 rebounds per game, ranking 15th in the NBA.

The Bucks are the 18th-ranked squad in the league, allowing 26.4 assists per contest.

Aaron Nesmith vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/9/2023 16 6 1 0 2 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.