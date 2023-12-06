The Valparaiso Beacons (4-4) are 3.5-point underdogs against the Central Michigan Chippewas (2-5) at McGuirk Arena on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. The game tips at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The point total is set at 138.5 for the matchup.

Valparaiso vs. Central Michigan Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Mount Pleasant, Michigan

Mount Pleasant, Michigan Venue: McGuirk Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Central Michigan -3.5 138.5

Beacons Betting Records & Stats

Valparaiso has combined with its opponent to score more than 138.5 points in four of seven games this season.

Valparaiso's average game total this season has been 139.9, 1.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Valparaiso has a 5-2-0 record against the spread this season.

Valparaiso's .714 ATS win percentage (5-2-0 ATS record) is higher than Central Michigan's .286 mark (2-5-0 ATS record) in 2023-24.

Valparaiso vs. Central Michigan Over/Under Stats

Games Over 138.5 % of Games Over 138.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Central Michigan 3 42.9% 64.3 134.4 76.4 146.2 140.8 Valparaiso 4 57.1% 70.1 134.4 69.8 146.2 143.9

Additional Valparaiso Insights & Trends

The Beacons' 70.1 points per game are 6.3 fewer points than the 76.4 the Chippewas give up.

Valparaiso vs. Central Michigan Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Central Michigan 2-5-0 1-0 4-3-0 Valparaiso 5-2-0 2-1 2-5-0

Valparaiso vs. Central Michigan Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Central Michigan Valparaiso 6-8 Home Record 8-7 3-12 Away Record 2-12 4-7-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 6-8-0 Away ATS Record 5-9-0 68.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.5 61.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.0 4-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-5-0 5-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-5-0

