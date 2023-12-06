Valparaiso vs. Central Michigan December 6 Tickets & Start Time
The Central Michigan Chippewas (2-4) face the Valparaiso Beacons (3-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.
Valparaiso vs. Central Michigan Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 6
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Buy Tickets for Other Valparaiso Games
Valparaiso Players to Watch
- Anthony Pritchard: 14.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 5.3 AST, 2.3 STL, 0 BLK
- Brian Taylor: 11.2 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Markus Harding: 11.4 PTS, 4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 1 BLK
- Cayden Vasko: 5.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Aidan Rubio: 6.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.2 BLK
Central Michigan Players to Watch
Valparaiso vs. Central Michigan Stat Comparison
|Central Michigan Rank
|Central Michigan AVG
|Valparaiso AVG
|Valparaiso Rank
|325th
|64.8
|Points Scored
|71.4
|243rd
|260th
|74.5
|Points Allowed
|67.8
|136th
|339th
|27.8
|Rebounds
|35.6
|114th
|205th
|9
|Off. Rebounds
|10
|130th
|263rd
|6.3
|3pt Made
|6.4
|258th
|303rd
|10.7
|Assists
|11
|289th
|310th
|14.2
|Turnovers
|9.6
|47th
