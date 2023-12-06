You can see player prop bet odds for Karl-Anthony Towns, Victor Wembanyama and other players on the Minnesota Timberwolves and San Antonio Spurs heading into their matchup at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday at Target Center.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Timberwolves vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, BSN, and BSSW

ESPN, BSN, and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Timberwolves vs Spurs Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Minnesota Timberwolves

Karl-Anthony Towns Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -104) 8.5 (Over: -125) 2.5 (Over: -161) 2.5 (Over: +134)

Wednesday's points prop bet for Towns is 23.5 points. That is 1.3 more than his season average of 22.2.

He has grabbed nine rebounds per game, 0.5 more than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (8.5).

Towns' season-long assist average -- 3.1 per game -- is 0.6 higher than Wednesday's assist over/under (2.5).

Towns has averaged 2.2 made three-pointers per game, 0.3 fewer than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).

Get Towns gear at Fanatics!

Anthony Edwards Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (Over: -104) 5.5 (Over: -102) 4.5 (Over: -161) 2.5 (Over: -128)

The 26.2 points Anthony Edwards scores per game are 1.3 less than his over/under on Wednesday (27.5).

He averages 0.4 more rebounds than his prop bet Wednesday of 5.5.

Edwards averages five assists, 0.5 more than Wednesday's prop bet (4.5).

His 2.5 made three-pointers per game is the same as his prop bet total on Wednesday.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Rudy Gobert Props

PTS REB 14.5 (Over: -115) 11.5 (Over: -130)

The 13.3 points Rudy Gobert scores per game are 1.2 less than his over/under on Wednesday.

His rebounding average of 11.6 is lower than his over/under on Wednesday (11.5).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: San Antonio Spurs

Victor Wembanyama Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 19.5 (Over: -115) 9.5 (Over: +108) 2.5 (Over: +106) 1.5 (Over: -139)

The 19.3 points Wembanyama scores per game are 0.2 less than his over/under on Wednesday.

He has grabbed 9.7 boards per game, 0.2 more than his over/under for Wednesday's game.

Wembanyama averages 2.6 assists, 0.1 more than Wednesday's over/under.

Wembanyama, at 1.4 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.1 less than his over/under on Wednesday.

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Keldon Johnson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 15.5 (Over: -102) 5.5 (Over: +102) 3.5 (Over: -118) 1.5 (Over: -130)

The 16.6 points Keldon Johnson has scored per game this season is 1.1 more than his prop bet over/under set for Wednesday (15.5).

He has averaged 1.0 more rebound per game (6.5) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (5.5).

Johnson's year-long assist average -- 4.1 per game -- is 0.6 higher than Wednesday's assist prop bet total (3.5).

Johnson's 1.9 made three-pointers per game is 0.4 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.