The Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (3-3) will look to halt a three-game losing stretch when visiting the Saint Louis Billikens (4-5) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Chaifetz Arena. This game is at 8:00 PM ET.

Southern Indiana Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri TV: ESPN+

Southern Indiana vs. Saint Louis Scoring Comparison

The Screaming Eagles put up 9.1 fewer points per game (68.5) than the Billikens allow (77.6).

Saint Louis has a 2-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 68.5 points.

The Billikens score just 1.5 more points per game (75.7) than the Screaming Eagles give up (74.2).

When Saint Louis scores more than 74.2 points, it is 4-0.

When Southern Indiana allows fewer than 75.7 points, it is 3-0.

This year the Billikens are shooting 44.7% from the field, only 0.9% higher than Screaming Eagles give up.

The Screaming Eagles shoot 42.9% from the field, just 1.5 lower than the Billikens allow.

Southern Indiana Leaders

Vanessa Shafford: 12.8 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.8 STL, 49.3 FG%, 30 3PT% (6-for-20)

12.8 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.8 STL, 49.3 FG%, 30 3PT% (6-for-20) Madison Webb: 10 PTS, 50.9 FG%

10 PTS, 50.9 FG% Meredith Raley: 10.2 PTS, 45.5 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18)

10.2 PTS, 45.5 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18) Tori Handley: 5.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 43.3 FG%, 54.5 3PT% (6-for-11)

5.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 43.3 FG%, 54.5 3PT% (6-for-11) Chloe Gannon: 6.3 PTS, 42.9 FG%

