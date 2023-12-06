How to Watch the Southern Indiana vs. Saint Louis Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 2:56 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
The Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (3-3) will look to halt a three-game losing stretch when visiting the Saint Louis Billikens (4-5) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Chaifetz Arena. This game is at 8:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to see our score picks!
Southern Indiana Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Southern Indiana vs. Saint Louis Scoring Comparison
- The Screaming Eagles put up 9.1 fewer points per game (68.5) than the Billikens allow (77.6).
- Saint Louis has a 2-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 68.5 points.
- The Billikens score just 1.5 more points per game (75.7) than the Screaming Eagles give up (74.2).
- When Saint Louis scores more than 74.2 points, it is 4-0.
- When Southern Indiana allows fewer than 75.7 points, it is 3-0.
- This year the Billikens are shooting 44.7% from the field, only 0.9% higher than Screaming Eagles give up.
- The Screaming Eagles shoot 42.9% from the field, just 1.5 lower than the Billikens allow.
Southern Indiana Leaders
- Vanessa Shafford: 12.8 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.8 STL, 49.3 FG%, 30 3PT% (6-for-20)
- Madison Webb: 10 PTS, 50.9 FG%
- Meredith Raley: 10.2 PTS, 45.5 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18)
- Tori Handley: 5.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 43.3 FG%, 54.5 3PT% (6-for-11)
- Chloe Gannon: 6.3 PTS, 42.9 FG%
Southern Indiana Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/20/2023
|@ Missouri
|L 96-62
|Mizzou Arena
|11/26/2023
|@ Purdue
|L 95-57
|Mackey Arena
|12/1/2023
|Murray State
|L 93-73
|Screaming Eagles Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Saint Louis
|-
|Chaifetz Arena
|12/9/2023
|Eastern Michigan
|-
|Screaming Eagles Arena
|12/17/2023
|Cincinnati
|-
|Screaming Eagles Arena
