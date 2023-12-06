The Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (8-1) are 5.5-point favorites as they try to build on a three-game win streak when they visit the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (2-7) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Screaming Eagles Arena. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under set at 148.5 points.

Southern Indiana vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Evansville, Indiana

Evansville, Indiana Venue: Screaming Eagles Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Purdue Fort Wayne -5.5 148.5

Screaming Eagles Betting Records & Stats

Southern Indiana and its opponents have scored more than 148.5 combined points just once this season.

The average total for Southern Indiana's games this season is 136.1 points, 12.4 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Southern Indiana's ATS record is 5-2-0 this season.

Purdue Fort Wayne has had less success against the spread than Southern Indiana this year, putting up an ATS record of 4-2-0, compared to the 5-2-0 mark of Southern Indiana.

Southern Indiana vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Over/Under Stats

Games Over 148.5 % of Games Over 148.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Purdue Fort Wayne 3 50% 88.4 155.5 67.6 136.6 146.2 Southern Indiana 1 14.3% 67.1 155.5 69.0 136.6 143.6

Additional Southern Indiana Insights & Trends

The Screaming Eagles' 67.1 points per game are only 0.5 fewer points than the 67.6 the Mastodons give up.

Southern Indiana vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Purdue Fort Wayne 4-2-0 1-1 4-2-0 Southern Indiana 5-2-0 5-0 2-5-0

Southern Indiana vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Purdue Fort Wayne Southern Indiana 9-6 Home Record 10-4 7-8 Away Record 5-11 1-10-0 Home ATS Record 4-7-0 8-7-0 Away ATS Record 5-9-0 77.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.4 71.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 76.5 4-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 12-2-0

