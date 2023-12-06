Southern Indiana vs. Purdue Fort Wayne December 6 Tickets & Start Time
The Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (5-1) meet the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (1-5) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Screaming Eagles Arena. This clash will tip off at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Southern Indiana vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 6
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Southern Indiana Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Southern Indiana Players to Watch
- AJ Smith: 12.3 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Jeremiah Hernandez: 12.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jordan Tillmon: 10.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jack Campion: 5.0 PTS, 1.8 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jack Mielke: 9.0 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Purdue Fort Wayne Players to Watch
- Smith: 12.3 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Hernandez: 12.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Tillmon: 10.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Campion: 5.0 PTS, 1.8 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Mielke: 9.0 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Southern Indiana vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Stat Comparison
|Southern Indiana Rank
|Southern Indiana AVG
|Purdue Fort Wayne AVG
|Purdue Fort Wayne Rank
|332nd
|63.8
|Points Scored
|88.0
|27th
|228th
|73.0
|Points Allowed
|66.0
|100th
|205th
|33.0
|Rebounds
|30.8
|280th
|278th
|7.8
|Off. Rebounds
|6.8
|315th
|263rd
|6.3
|3pt Made
|10.0
|30th
|196th
|13.0
|Assists
|14.7
|109th
|286th
|13.8
|Turnovers
|9.3
|37th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.