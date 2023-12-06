The Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (5-1) meet the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (1-5) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Screaming Eagles Arena. This clash will tip off at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Southern Indiana vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Southern Indiana Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Southern Indiana Players to Watch

AJ Smith: 12.3 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

12.3 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK Jeremiah Hernandez: 12.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

12.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Jordan Tillmon: 10.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Jack Campion: 5.0 PTS, 1.8 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

5.0 PTS, 1.8 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK Jack Mielke: 9.0 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Purdue Fort Wayne Players to Watch

Smith: 12.3 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

12.3 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK Hernandez: 12.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

12.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Tillmon: 10.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Campion: 5.0 PTS, 1.8 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

5.0 PTS, 1.8 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK Mielke: 9.0 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Southern Indiana vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Stat Comparison

Southern Indiana Rank Southern Indiana AVG Purdue Fort Wayne AVG Purdue Fort Wayne Rank 332nd 63.8 Points Scored 88.0 27th 228th 73.0 Points Allowed 66.0 100th 205th 33.0 Rebounds 30.8 280th 278th 7.8 Off. Rebounds 6.8 315th 263rd 6.3 3pt Made 10.0 30th 196th 13.0 Assists 14.7 109th 286th 13.8 Turnovers 9.3 37th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.