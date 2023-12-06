Wednesday's game between the Saint Louis Billikens (4-5) and Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (3-3) matching up at Chaifetz Arena has a projected final score of 78-71 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Saint Louis, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 8:00 PM ET on December 6.

The Screaming Eagles are coming off of a 93-73 loss to Murray State in their last game on Friday.

Southern Indiana vs. Saint Louis Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri

Southern Indiana vs. Saint Louis Score Prediction

Prediction: Saint Louis 78, Southern Indiana 71

Other OVC Predictions

Southern Indiana Schedule Analysis

The Screaming Eagles' best victory this season came against the Wright State Raiders, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 180) in our computer rankings. The Screaming Eagles secured the 67-63 win at home on November 6.

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (based on the RPI), the Billikens are 1-4 (.200%) -- tied for the fifth-most defeats.

Southern Indiana 2023-24 Best Wins

67-63 at home over Wright State (No. 180) on November 6

66-60 at home over Northern Illinois (No. 288) on November 16

Southern Indiana Leaders

Vanessa Shafford: 12.8 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.8 STL, 49.3 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (6-for-20)

12.8 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.8 STL, 49.3 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (6-for-20) Madison Webb: 10.0 PTS, 50.9 FG%

10.0 PTS, 50.9 FG% Meredith Raley: 10.2 PTS, 45.5 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18)

10.2 PTS, 45.5 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18) Tori Handley: 5.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 43.3 FG%, 54.5 3PT% (6-for-11)

5.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 43.3 FG%, 54.5 3PT% (6-for-11) Chloe Gannon: 6.3 PTS, 42.9 FG%

Southern Indiana Performance Insights

The Screaming Eagles have a -34 scoring differential, falling short by 5.7 points per game. They're putting up 68.5 points per game, 153rd in college basketball, and are giving up 74.2 per contest to rank 319th in college basketball.

