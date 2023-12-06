The Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (8-1) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when visiting the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (2-7) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Screaming Eagles Arena. This contest is at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Southern Indiana vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Game Info

Southern Indiana Stats Insights

This season, Southern Indiana has a 2-1 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 42.9% from the field.

The Mastodons are the rebounding team in the nation, the Screaming Eagles rank 239th.

The Screaming Eagles average just 0.5 fewer points per game (67.1) than the Mastodons allow (67.6).

When it scores more than 67.6 points, Southern Indiana is 2-1.

Southern Indiana Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 Southern Indiana is scoring 11.5 more points per game at home (73.5) than on the road (62).

At home, the Screaming Eagles concede 61.5 points per game. On the road, they concede 75.

Southern Indiana makes fewer 3-pointers at home (6.3 per game) than away (7.8). It also has a lower 3-point percentage at home (29.8%) than on the road (33.3%).

Southern Indiana Upcoming Schedule