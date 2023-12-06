Wednesday's contest features the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (8-1) and the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (2-7) clashing at Screaming Eagles Arena in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 78-66 win for heavily favored Purdue Fort Wayne according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on December 6.

The game has no line set.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Southern Indiana Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Evansville, Indiana

Evansville, Indiana Venue: Screaming Eagles Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Southern Indiana Score Prediction

Prediction: Purdue Fort Wayne 78, Southern Indiana 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Southern Indiana

Computer Predicted Spread: Purdue Fort Wayne (-12.9)

Purdue Fort Wayne (-12.9) Computer Predicted Total: 144.1

Southern Indiana has a 5-2-0 record against the spread this season compared to Purdue Fort Wayne, who is 4-2-0 ATS. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Screaming Eagles are 2-5-0 and the Mastodons are 4-2-0.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Purdue Fort Wayne Performance Insights

The Mastodons have a +188 scoring differential, topping opponents by 20.8 points per game. They're putting up 88.4 points per game, ninth in college basketball, and are giving up 67.6 per outing to rank 109th in college basketball.

Purdue Fort Wayne loses the rebound battle by 3.9 boards on average. It records 29.8 rebounds per game, 310th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 33.7.

Purdue Fort Wayne connects on 10.2 three-pointers per game (17th in college basketball) while shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc (eighth-best in college basketball). It is making 3.1 more threes than its opponents, who drain 7.1 per game at 29.5%.

Purdue Fort Wayne has committed 9.6 turnovers per game (38th in college basketball), 7.8 fewer than the 17.4 it forces (eighth in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.