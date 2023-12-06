The Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (8-1) will look to continue a three-game winning run when visiting the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (2-7) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Screaming Eagles Arena. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Southern Indiana Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Screaming Eagles Arena in Evansville, Indiana

Screaming Eagles Arena in Evansville, Indiana TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Horizon League Games

Purdue Fort Wayne Stats Insights

This season, the Mastodons have a 51.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 11.6% higher than the 39.7% of shots the Screaming Eagles' opponents have made.

Purdue Fort Wayne has an 8-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 39.7% from the field.

The Mastodons are the 313th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Screaming Eagles rank 89th.

The Mastodons score 19.4 more points per game (88.4) than the Screaming Eagles allow (69.0).

Purdue Fort Wayne has an 8-0 record when scoring more than 69.0 points.

Purdue Fort Wayne Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Purdue Fort Wayne performed better at home last year, putting up 77.6 points per game, compared to 71.2 per game in away games.

Defensively the Mastodons were better at home last season, surrendering 66.9 points per game, compared to 72.9 on the road.

Purdue Fort Wayne made 9.6 treys per game, which was 0.2 fewer than it averaged away from home (9.8). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 35.0% at home and 34.5% on the road.

Purdue Fort Wayne Upcoming Schedule