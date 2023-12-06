Wednesday's contest features the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (6-2) and the Bellarmine Knights (2-4) clashing at Knights Hall in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 83-66 victory for heavily favored Purdue Fort Wayne according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 6:30 PM ET on December 6.

The Mastodons' last contest on Sunday ended in a 71-60 win against Wright State.

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Bellarmine Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Where: Knights Hall in Louisville, Kentucky

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Bellarmine Score Prediction

Prediction: Purdue Fort Wayne 83, Bellarmine 66

Other Horizon Predictions

Purdue Fort Wayne Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, the Mastodons beat the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers 90-77 on November 26.

The Mastodons have tied for the 34th-most Quadrant 1 losses in the country (two).

Purdue Fort Wayne 2023-24 Best Wins

90-77 over Western Kentucky (No. 119) on November 26

88-74 over Delaware (No. 125) on November 25

70-64 on the road over Southern Illinois (No. 151) on November 15

71-60 at home over Wright State (No. 180) on December 3

84-66 on the road over Oakland (No. 208) on November 30

Purdue Fort Wayne Leaders

Amellia Bromenschenkel: 14.1 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 45.8 3PT% (11-for-24)

14.1 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 45.8 3PT% (11-for-24) Audra Emmerson: 10.9 PTS, 39.7 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (20-for-50)

10.9 PTS, 39.7 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (20-for-50) Shayla Sellers: 10.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.3 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (12-for-28)

10.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.3 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (12-for-28) Renna Schwieterman: 10.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 47.5 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (15-for-33)

10.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 47.5 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (15-for-33) Destinee Marshall: 9.4 PTS, 50.9 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (7-for-16)

Purdue Fort Wayne Performance Insights

The Mastodons outscore opponents by 10.9 points per game (posting 80.9 points per game, 31st in college basketball, and giving up 70.0 per contest, 288th in college basketball) and have a +87 scoring differential.

