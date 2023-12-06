Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Bellarmine Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 6
Wednesday's contest features the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (6-2) and the Bellarmine Knights (2-4) clashing at Knights Hall in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 83-66 victory for heavily favored Purdue Fort Wayne according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 6:30 PM ET on December 6.
The Mastodons' last contest on Sunday ended in a 71-60 win against Wright State.
Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Bellarmine Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Knights Hall in Louisville, Kentucky
Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Bellarmine Score Prediction
- Prediction: Purdue Fort Wayne 83, Bellarmine 66
Other Horizon Predictions
Purdue Fort Wayne Schedule Analysis
- In their best win of the season, the Mastodons beat the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers 90-77 on November 26.
- The Mastodons have tied for the 34th-most Quadrant 1 losses in the country (two).
Purdue Fort Wayne 2023-24 Best Wins
- 90-77 over Western Kentucky (No. 119) on November 26
- 88-74 over Delaware (No. 125) on November 25
- 70-64 on the road over Southern Illinois (No. 151) on November 15
- 71-60 at home over Wright State (No. 180) on December 3
- 84-66 on the road over Oakland (No. 208) on November 30
Purdue Fort Wayne Leaders
- Amellia Bromenschenkel: 14.1 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 45.8 3PT% (11-for-24)
- Audra Emmerson: 10.9 PTS, 39.7 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (20-for-50)
- Shayla Sellers: 10.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.3 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (12-for-28)
- Renna Schwieterman: 10.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 47.5 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (15-for-33)
- Destinee Marshall: 9.4 PTS, 50.9 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (7-for-16)
Purdue Fort Wayne Performance Insights
- The Mastodons outscore opponents by 10.9 points per game (posting 80.9 points per game, 31st in college basketball, and giving up 70.0 per contest, 288th in college basketball) and have a +87 scoring differential.
