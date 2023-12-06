The Denver Nuggets visit the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday (tip at 10:00 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Nikola Jokic, Paul George and others in this outing.

Nuggets vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: ESPN, BSSC, and ALT

Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Nuggets vs Clippers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (Over: -112) 12.5 (Over: -120) 9.5 (Over: +100) 1.5 (Over: +154)

The 29 points Jokic has scored per game this season is 0.5 fewer than his prop total set for Wednesday (29.5).

His per-game rebound average of 12.8 is 0.3 more than his prop bet over/under in Wednesday's game (12.5).

Jokic has averaged 9.8 assists per game this season, 0.3 more than his prop bet for Wednesday (9.5).

Jokic has hit 1.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 fewer than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

Michael Porter Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM 16.5 (Over: +100) 6.5 (Over: -128) 2.5 (Over: -130)

Wednesday's points prop for Michael Porter Jr. is 16.5. That is 0.9 less than his season average.

He averages 1.5 more rebounds than his prop bet Wednesday of 6.5.

His 2.9 made three-pointers average is 0.4 higher than his prop bet on Wednesday.

Aaron Gordon Props

PTS REB AST 13.5 (Over: -108) 6.5 (Over: +106) 3.5 (Over: +118)

Aaron Gordon is averaging 13.4 points during the 2023-24 season, 0.1 lower than Wednesday's over/under.

His rebounding average of 7.2 is lower than his over/under on Wednesday (6.5).

Gordon averages 3.8 assists, 0.3 more than Wednesday's over/under.

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Clippers

Paul George Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -114) 5.5 (Over: -123) 4.5 (Over: +106) 2.5 (Over: -189)

George's 23.5 points per game equals Wednesday's over/under.

He has collected 5.8 boards per game, 0.3 more than his over/under for Wednesday's game.

George's assist average -- 4.3 -- is 0.2 lower than Wednesday's over/under (4.5).

George has knocked down 3.2 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Wednesday (2.5).

Kawhi Leonard Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -112) 5.5 (Over: -130) 2.5 (Over: -169) 1.5 (Over: -172)

Kawhi Leonard's 21.8 points per game average is 1.7 less than Wednesday's over/under.

He has collected six rebounds per game, 0.5 more than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (5.5).

Leonard has averaged 3.4 assists per game, 0.9 more than Wednesday's assist over/under (2.5).

Leonard has averaged 2.2 made three-pointers per game, 0.7 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

