The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (6-1) aim to build on a three-game home winning run when hosting the Lafayette Leopards (4-4) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Notre Dame Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana

Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana TV: ACC Network Extra

Notre Dame vs. Lafayette Scoring Comparison

The Leopards score an average of 58.0 points per game, just 4.9 fewer points than the 62.9 the Fighting Irish allow to opponents.

Lafayette is 1-1 when it scores more than 62.9 points.

Notre Dame is 3-0 when it allows fewer than 58.0 points.

The Fighting Irish score 91.6 points per game, 29.0 more points than the 62.6 the Leopards give up.

Notre Dame has a 6-1 record when putting up more than 62.6 points.

Lafayette has a 4-4 record when allowing fewer than 91.6 points.

The Fighting Irish are making 50.1% of their shots from the field, 11.2% higher than the Leopards allow to opponents (38.9%).

Notre Dame Leaders

Hannah Hidalgo: 23.3 PTS, 5.7 AST, 6.0 STL, 52.6 FG%, 44.8 3PT% (13-for-29)

23.3 PTS, 5.7 AST, 6.0 STL, 52.6 FG%, 44.8 3PT% (13-for-29) Maddy Westbald: 13.7 PTS, 9.4 REB, 1.1 STL, 49.4 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18)

13.7 PTS, 9.4 REB, 1.1 STL, 49.4 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18) Anna DeWolfe: 9.1 PTS, 1.7 STL, 49.1 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)

9.1 PTS, 1.7 STL, 49.1 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19) Kylee Watson: 7.9 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 48.9 FG%

7.9 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 48.9 FG% Natalija Marshall: 8.9 PTS, 59.6 FG%

Notre Dame Schedule