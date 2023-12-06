The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (6-1) aim to build on a three-game home winning run when hosting the Lafayette Leopards (4-4) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Notre Dame Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana
  • TV: ACC Network Extra

Notre Dame vs. Lafayette Scoring Comparison

  • The Leopards score an average of 58.0 points per game, just 4.9 fewer points than the 62.9 the Fighting Irish allow to opponents.
  • Lafayette is 1-1 when it scores more than 62.9 points.
  • Notre Dame is 3-0 when it allows fewer than 58.0 points.
  • The Fighting Irish score 91.6 points per game, 29.0 more points than the 62.6 the Leopards give up.
  • Notre Dame has a 6-1 record when putting up more than 62.6 points.
  • Lafayette has a 4-4 record when allowing fewer than 91.6 points.
  • The Fighting Irish are making 50.1% of their shots from the field, 11.2% higher than the Leopards allow to opponents (38.9%).

Notre Dame Leaders

  • Hannah Hidalgo: 23.3 PTS, 5.7 AST, 6.0 STL, 52.6 FG%, 44.8 3PT% (13-for-29)
  • Maddy Westbald: 13.7 PTS, 9.4 REB, 1.1 STL, 49.4 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18)
  • Anna DeWolfe: 9.1 PTS, 1.7 STL, 49.1 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)
  • Kylee Watson: 7.9 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 48.9 FG%
  • Natalija Marshall: 8.9 PTS, 59.6 FG%

Notre Dame Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/21/2023 Chicago State W 113-35 Purcell Pavilion
11/24/2023 @ Ball State W 90-59 John E. Worthen Arena
11/29/2023 @ Tennessee W 74-69 Thompson-Boling Arena
12/6/2023 Lafayette - Purcell Pavilion
12/17/2023 Purdue - Purcell Pavilion
12/21/2023 Western Michigan - Purcell Pavilion

