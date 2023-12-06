How to Watch the Notre Dame vs. Lafayette Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (6-1) aim to build on a three-game home winning run when hosting the Lafayette Leopards (4-4) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to see our score picks!
Notre Dame Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana
- TV: ACC Network Extra
How to Watch Other ACC Games
Notre Dame vs. Lafayette Scoring Comparison
- The Leopards score an average of 58.0 points per game, just 4.9 fewer points than the 62.9 the Fighting Irish allow to opponents.
- Lafayette is 1-1 when it scores more than 62.9 points.
- Notre Dame is 3-0 when it allows fewer than 58.0 points.
- The Fighting Irish score 91.6 points per game, 29.0 more points than the 62.6 the Leopards give up.
- Notre Dame has a 6-1 record when putting up more than 62.6 points.
- Lafayette has a 4-4 record when allowing fewer than 91.6 points.
- The Fighting Irish are making 50.1% of their shots from the field, 11.2% higher than the Leopards allow to opponents (38.9%).
Notre Dame Leaders
- Hannah Hidalgo: 23.3 PTS, 5.7 AST, 6.0 STL, 52.6 FG%, 44.8 3PT% (13-for-29)
- Maddy Westbald: 13.7 PTS, 9.4 REB, 1.1 STL, 49.4 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18)
- Anna DeWolfe: 9.1 PTS, 1.7 STL, 49.1 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)
- Kylee Watson: 7.9 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 48.9 FG%
- Natalija Marshall: 8.9 PTS, 59.6 FG%
Notre Dame Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/21/2023
|Chicago State
|W 113-35
|Purcell Pavilion
|11/24/2023
|@ Ball State
|W 90-59
|John E. Worthen Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ Tennessee
|W 74-69
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/6/2023
|Lafayette
|-
|Purcell Pavilion
|12/17/2023
|Purdue
|-
|Purcell Pavilion
|12/21/2023
|Western Michigan
|-
|Purcell Pavilion
