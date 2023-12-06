The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-1) will play the Lafayette Leopards (2-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Notre Dame vs. Lafayette Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Wednesday, December 6

Wednesday, December 6 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Notre Dame Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Notre Dame Players to Watch

Hannah Hidalgo: 25.0 PTS, 5.0 REB, 5.2 AST, 6.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

25.0 PTS, 5.0 REB, 5.2 AST, 6.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Maddy Westbald: 14.2 PTS, 10.0 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

14.2 PTS, 10.0 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK Sonia Citron: 20.3 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

20.3 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Kylee Watson: 7.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.4 BLK

7.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.4 BLK Anna DeWolfe: 7.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Lafayette Players to Watch

Hidalgo: 25.0 PTS, 5.0 REB, 5.2 AST, 6.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

25.0 PTS, 5.0 REB, 5.2 AST, 6.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Westbeld: 14.2 PTS, 10.0 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

14.2 PTS, 10.0 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK Citron: 20.3 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

20.3 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Watson: 7.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.4 BLK

7.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.4 BLK DeWolfe: 7.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.