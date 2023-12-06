Wednesday's game between the No. 18 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (6-1) and Lafayette Leopards (4-4) at Purcell Pavilion has a projected final score of 85-52 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Notre Dame, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on December 6.

The Fighting Irish took care of business in their most recent matchup 74-69 against Tennessee on Wednesday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Notre Dame vs. Lafayette Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana

Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Notre Dame vs. Lafayette Score Prediction

Prediction: Notre Dame 85, Lafayette 52

Other ACC Predictions

Notre Dame Schedule Analysis

The Fighting Irish's signature win this season came in a 74-69 victory against the No. 20 Tennessee Volunteers on November 29.

The Fighting Irish have tied for the fourth-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (two).

Notre Dame has one win against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 22nd-most in the nation.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Notre Dame 2023-24 Best Wins

74-69 on the road over Tennessee (No. 20/AP Poll) on November 29

79-68 over Illinois (No. 44) on November 18

90-59 on the road over Ball State (No. 109) on November 24

104-57 on the road over NJIT (No. 253) on November 12

110-52 at home over Northwestern (No. 262) on November 15

Notre Dame Leaders

Hannah Hidalgo: 23.3 PTS, 5.7 AST, 6.0 STL, 52.6 FG%, 44.8 3PT% (13-for-29)

23.3 PTS, 5.7 AST, 6.0 STL, 52.6 FG%, 44.8 3PT% (13-for-29) Maddy Westbald: 13.7 PTS, 9.4 REB, 1.1 STL, 49.4 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18)

13.7 PTS, 9.4 REB, 1.1 STL, 49.4 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18) Anna DeWolfe: 9.1 PTS, 1.7 STL, 49.1 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)

9.1 PTS, 1.7 STL, 49.1 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19) Kylee Watson: 7.9 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 48.9 FG%

7.9 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 48.9 FG% Natalija Marshall: 8.9 PTS, 59.6 FG%

Notre Dame Performance Insights

The Fighting Irish are outscoring opponents by 28.7 points per game with a +201 scoring differential overall. They put up 91.6 points per game (sixth in college basketball) and allow 62.9 per outing (153rd in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.