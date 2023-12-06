Who's playing and who's not in the NBA on Wednesday? Keep scrolling to find a complete injury report for every squad, and see who will suit up and hit the floor.

Today's NBA Injury Report

Cavaliers vs. Magic Injury Report

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, airing on BSOH and BSFL (Watch this game on Fubo)

Cavaliers Injuries: Ty Jerome, SG: Out (Ankle), Ricky Rubio, PG: Out (Personal), Dean Wade, PF: Questionable (Ankle), Caris LeVert, SG: Out (Knee)

Magic Injuries: Wendell Carter Jr., C: Out (Hand), Jonathan Isaac, PF: Questionable (Ankle), Markelle Fultz, PG: Out (Knee)

Wizards vs. 76ers Injury Report

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, airing on MNMT and NBCS-PH (Watch this game on Fubo)

Wizards Injuries: Ryan Rollins, PG: Out (Knee), Delon Wright, PG: Out (Knee), Johnny Davis, SG: Questionable (Calf), Jordan Poole, SG: Questionable (Ankle), Landry Shamet, SG: Questionable (Rib)

76ers Injuries: De'Anthony Melton, PG: Questionable (Illness)

Pistons vs. Grizzlies Injury Report

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, airing on BSDET and BSSE (Watch this game on Fubo)

Pistons Injuries: Monte Morris, PG: Out (Quadricep), Marvin Bagley III, PF: Questionable (Back), Joe Harris, SG: Questionable (Shoulder)

Grizzlies Injuries: Jake LaRavia, PF: Out (Eye), Marcus Smart, PG: Out (Ankle), Brandon Clarke, PF: Out (Achilles), Steven Adams, C: Out For Season (Knee), Luke Kennard, SG: Out (Knee)

Timberwolves vs. Spurs Injury Report

7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, airing on ESPN, BSN, and BSSW (Watch this game on Fubo)

Timberwolves Injuries: Jordan McLaughlin, PG: Out (Knee), Jaden McDaniels, PF: Out (Ankle), Jaylen Clark, SG: Out (Achilles), Anthony Edwards, SG: Questionable (Hip)

Spurs Injuries: Zach Collins, PF: Questionable (Thumb), Devin Vassell, SG: Questionable (Knee)

Raptors vs. Heat Injury Report

7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, airing on TSN and BSSUN (Watch this game on Fubo)

Raptors Injuries: Christian Koloko, C: Out (Respiratory)

Heat Injuries: Dru Smith, SG: Out For Season (Knee), Tyler Herro, SG: Out (Ankle), R.J. Hampton, PG: Out (Knee), Haywood Highsmith, SF: Out (Back), Bam Adebayo, C: Out (Hip)

Hawks vs. Nets Injury Report

7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, airing on BSSE and YES (Watch this game on Fubo)

Hawks Injuries: Jalen Johnson, SF: Out (Wrist), Mouhamed Gueye, PF: Out (Back), Kobe Bufkin, SG: Out (Thumb)

Nets Injuries: Lonnie Walker IV, SG: Out (Hamstring), Ben Simmons, PG: Out (Back), Dariq Whitehead, SF: Out (Foot), Noah Clowney, PF: Out (Shoulder)

Bulls vs. Hornets Injury Report

8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, airing on NBCS-CHI and BSSE (Watch this game on Fubo)

Bulls Injuries: Lonzo Ball, PG: Out For Season (Knee), Onuralp Bitim, SG: Out (Illness), Alex Caruso, PG: Questionable (Toe), Torrey Craig, SF: Questionable (Knee), Zach LaVine, SG: Out (Foot)

Hornets Injuries: Frank Ntilikina, PG: Out (Leg), Cody Martin, SF: Out (Knee), LaMelo Ball, PG: Out (Ankle), Mark Williams, C: Questionable (Back)

Rockets vs. Thunder Injury Report

8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, airing on Space City Home Network and BSOK (Watch this game on Fubo)

Rockets Injuries: Amen Thompson, SF: Out (Ankle), Victor Oladipo, SG: Out (Knee), Jock Landale, C: Questionable (Illness)

Thunder Injuries: Jalen Williams, SG: Questionable (Hip)

Mavericks vs. Jazz Injury Report

8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, airing on BSSW and KJZZ (Watch this game on Fubo)

Mavericks Injuries: Kyrie Irving, PG: Questionable (Foot), Josh Green, SG: Out (Elbow), Grant Williams, PF: Questionable (Knee), Tim Hardaway Jr., SG: Questionable (Back), Maxi Kleber, PF: Out (Toe)

Jazz Injuries: Jordan Clarkson, SG: Out (Thigh), Lauri Markkanen, PF: Out (Hamstring), Kelly Olynyk, C: Out (Shoulder)

Warriors vs. Trail Blazers Injury Report

10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, airing on NBCS-BA, ROOT Sports NW, and ROOT Sports NW+ (Watch this game on Fubo)

Warriors Injuries: Gary Payton II, PG: Out (Calf), Chris Paul, PG: Questionable (Leg), Andrew Wiggins, SF: Questionable (Finger)

Trail Blazers Injuries: Robert Williams III, C: Out For Season (Knee), Ishmail Wainright, SF: Out (Knee), Jerami Grant, PF: Out (Concussion), Anfernee Simons, SG: Questionable (Thumb), Deandre Ayton, C: Questionable (Knee)

Clippers vs. Nuggets Injury Report

10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, airing on ESPN, BSSC, and ALT (Watch this game on Fubo)

Clippers Injuries: Brandon Boston Jr., SG: Out (Quadricep), Mason Plumlee, C: Out (Knee)

Nuggets Injuries: Vlatko Cancar, PF: Out (Knee), Aaron Gordon, PF: Questionable (Heel), Jamal Murray, PG: Questionable (Ankle)

