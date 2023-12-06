How to Watch the IUPUI vs. Evansville Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The Evansville Purple Aces (1-6) aim to break a three-game home losing streak when hosting the IUPUI Jaguars (1-7) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to see our score picks!
IUPUI Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Meeks Family Fieldhouse in Evansville, Wyoming
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
IUPUI vs. Evansville Scoring Comparison
- The Jaguars score an average of 62.8 points per game, 24.3 fewer points than the 87.1 the Purple Aces allow to opponents.
- The 72.6 points per game the Purple Aces average are 7.7 fewer points than the Jaguars allow (80.3).
- Evansville has a 1-2 record when putting up more than 80.3 points.
- IUPUI has a 1-2 record when giving up fewer than 72.6 points.
- The Purple Aces shoot 36.1% from the field, 8.8% lower than the Jaguars allow defensively.
- The Jaguars shoot 37.1% from the field, 10.4% lower than the Purple Aces allow.
IUPUI Leaders
- Katie Davidson: 16.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 38.6 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (9-for-26)
- Abby Wolterman: 8.4 PTS, 56 FG%, 40 3PT% (2-for-5)
- Tahlia Walton: 12.2 PTS, 41.5 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)
- Faith Stinson: 6.9 PTS, 38.3 FG%, 24 3PT% (6-for-25)
- Jaela Johnson: 8.1 PTS, 34.8 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (14-for-44)
IUPUI Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/26/2023
|@ Ohio
|L 75-71
|Convocation Center Ohio
|11/30/2023
|@ Wright State
|L 79-67
|Wright State University Nutter Center
|12/3/2023
|Milwaukee
|L 70-59
|IUPUI Gymnasium
|12/6/2023
|@ Evansville
|-
|Meeks Family Fieldhouse
|12/15/2023
|Eastern Michigan
|-
|IUPUI Gymnasium
|12/20/2023
|South Florida
|-
|Massimino Court
