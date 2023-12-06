The Evansville Purple Aces (1-6) aim to break a three-game home losing streak when hosting the IUPUI Jaguars (1-7) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

IUPUI Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Meeks Family Fieldhouse in Evansville, Wyoming

Meeks Family Fieldhouse in Evansville, Wyoming TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Horizon Games

IUPUI vs. Evansville Scoring Comparison

The Jaguars score an average of 62.8 points per game, 24.3 fewer points than the 87.1 the Purple Aces allow to opponents.

The 72.6 points per game the Purple Aces average are 7.7 fewer points than the Jaguars allow (80.3).

Evansville has a 1-2 record when putting up more than 80.3 points.

IUPUI has a 1-2 record when giving up fewer than 72.6 points.

The Purple Aces shoot 36.1% from the field, 8.8% lower than the Jaguars allow defensively.

The Jaguars shoot 37.1% from the field, 10.4% lower than the Purple Aces allow.

IUPUI Leaders

Katie Davidson: 16.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 38.6 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (9-for-26)

16.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 38.6 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (9-for-26) Abby Wolterman: 8.4 PTS, 56 FG%, 40 3PT% (2-for-5)

8.4 PTS, 56 FG%, 40 3PT% (2-for-5) Tahlia Walton: 12.2 PTS, 41.5 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)

12.2 PTS, 41.5 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13) Faith Stinson: 6.9 PTS, 38.3 FG%, 24 3PT% (6-for-25)

6.9 PTS, 38.3 FG%, 24 3PT% (6-for-25) Jaela Johnson: 8.1 PTS, 34.8 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (14-for-44)

IUPUI Schedule