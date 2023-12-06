The Evansville Purple Aces (1-6) aim to break a three-game home losing streak when hosting the IUPUI Jaguars (1-7) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

IUPUI Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Meeks Family Fieldhouse in Evansville, Wyoming
  • TV: ESPN+
IUPUI vs. Evansville Scoring Comparison

  • The Jaguars score an average of 62.8 points per game, 24.3 fewer points than the 87.1 the Purple Aces allow to opponents.
  • The 72.6 points per game the Purple Aces average are 7.7 fewer points than the Jaguars allow (80.3).
  • Evansville has a 1-2 record when putting up more than 80.3 points.
  • IUPUI has a 1-2 record when giving up fewer than 72.6 points.
  • The Purple Aces shoot 36.1% from the field, 8.8% lower than the Jaguars allow defensively.
  • The Jaguars shoot 37.1% from the field, 10.4% lower than the Purple Aces allow.

IUPUI Leaders

  • Katie Davidson: 16.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 38.6 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (9-for-26)
  • Abby Wolterman: 8.4 PTS, 56 FG%, 40 3PT% (2-for-5)
  • Tahlia Walton: 12.2 PTS, 41.5 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)
  • Faith Stinson: 6.9 PTS, 38.3 FG%, 24 3PT% (6-for-25)
  • Jaela Johnson: 8.1 PTS, 34.8 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (14-for-44)

IUPUI Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/26/2023 @ Ohio L 75-71 Convocation Center Ohio
11/30/2023 @ Wright State L 79-67 Wright State University Nutter Center
12/3/2023 Milwaukee L 70-59 IUPUI Gymnasium
12/6/2023 @ Evansville - Meeks Family Fieldhouse
12/15/2023 Eastern Michigan - IUPUI Gymnasium
12/20/2023 South Florida - Massimino Court

